Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28731 Golden Meadow Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:32 AM

28731 Golden Meadow Drive

28731 Golden Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28731 Golden Meadow Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Oh wow! Wonderfully located Los Verdes home, walking distance to Vista Grande elementary school, and just a couple minutes to Hesse Park which has baseball diamond, running track, volleyball courts and BBQ areas. This home is BEAUTIFUL all on one level and recently remodeled. Spacious kitchen with adjacent family room. Large inside separate laundry room, plus A/C for those hot summer days! Two car direct-access Garage. Lushly landscaped, carpets just recently installed, interior recently painted, exterior woodwork recently painted. Vaulted ceilings make the ranch style floor plan even more spacious and voluminous. The design of this home suits itself for both formal and casual entertaining. Large dining area exits to outdoor patio and peek-a-boo ocean view. The kitchen/family room set up is conducive for more intimate family gatherings. This home is move in ready, clean and bright. We can't wait for you to experience this Rancho Palos Verdes home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive have any available units?
28731 Golden Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive have?
Some of 28731 Golden Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28731 Golden Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28731 Golden Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28731 Golden Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28731 Golden Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28731 Golden Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28731 Golden Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 28731 Golden Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 28731 Golden Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28731 Golden Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28731 Golden Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

