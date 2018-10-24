28731 Golden Meadow Drive

Amenities

Oh wow! Wonderfully located Los Verdes home, walking distance to Vista Grande elementary school, and just a couple minutes to Hesse Park which has baseball diamond, running track, volleyball courts and BBQ areas. This home is BEAUTIFUL all on one level and recently remodeled. Spacious kitchen with adjacent family room. Large inside separate laundry room, plus A/C for those hot summer days! Two car direct-access Garage. Lushly landscaped, carpets just recently installed, interior recently painted, exterior woodwork recently painted. Vaulted ceilings make the ranch style floor plan even more spacious and voluminous. The design of this home suits itself for both formal and casual entertaining. Large dining area exits to outdoor patio and peek-a-boo ocean view. The kitchen/family room set up is conducive for more intimate family gatherings. This home is move in ready, clean and bright. We can't wait for you to experience this Rancho Palos Verdes home.

