Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

28440 Cedarbluff Drive

28440 Cedarbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28440 Cedarbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sitting on a quiet street is this charming one-level home that has just finished an update with new paint, new HVAC and new recessed lights. It boasts an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, an oversize kitchen area and 2 full bathrooms. Inside the double entry doors is a welcoming Great Room with a cozy fireplace and space for formal dining. The updated Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It opens to the big Dining area next to kitchen, which provides options for formal/casual dining and/or extra space for study/play/den. The large Master Suite has large closets and a master bathroom with double sink vanity. Meanwhile, the 3 other sun-filled Bedrooms are functional in size with ample closet space, and share a full Hallway Bathroom. The entire house has cathedral ceilings and wood floors throughout. There is a grassy lawn in the front, a private backyard and a sizable sideyard that will bring endless enjoyment and entertainment to the new family. A 2-car garage is conveniently placed in the front with direct access into the home. Don’t miss this great opportunity to live in this centrally located Los Verdes neighborhood in close proximity to award winning schools, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive have any available units?
28440 Cedarbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive have?
Some of 28440 Cedarbluff Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28440 Cedarbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28440 Cedarbluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28440 Cedarbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28440 Cedarbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28440 Cedarbluff Drive offers parking.
Does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28440 Cedarbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 28440 Cedarbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 28440 Cedarbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28440 Cedarbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28440 Cedarbluff Drive has units with dishwashers.

