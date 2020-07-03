28440 Cedarbluff Drive

Amenities

Sitting on a quiet street is this charming one-level home that has just finished an update with new paint, new HVAC and new recessed lights. It boasts an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, an oversize kitchen area and 2 full bathrooms. Inside the double entry doors is a welcoming Great Room with a cozy fireplace and space for formal dining. The updated Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It opens to the big Dining area next to kitchen, which provides options for formal/casual dining and/or extra space for study/play/den. The large Master Suite has large closets and a master bathroom with double sink vanity. Meanwhile, the 3 other sun-filled Bedrooms are functional in size with ample closet space, and share a full Hallway Bathroom. The entire house has cathedral ceilings and wood floors throughout. There is a grassy lawn in the front, a private backyard and a sizable sideyard that will bring endless enjoyment and entertainment to the new family. A 2-car garage is conveniently placed in the front with direct access into the home. Don’t miss this great opportunity to live in this centrally located Los Verdes neighborhood in close proximity to award winning schools, parks and shopping.