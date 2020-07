Amenities

Great Family home with panoramic ocean view. Large living room with fireplace and a dining area. Spacious family room next to the kitchen leading to the backyard overlooking the beautiful ocean view. Newer windows. Travertine flooring in living room and family room. Granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with his master bathroom and walk in closet. One bedroom is located on the lower level . Two car attached garage. Close to school, shops and restaurant.