28408 Ridgecroft Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms + Den townhouse located in a very desirable Mira Verde guarded community. It has an open floor plan throughout with living room and direct access to a private patio, den, family/great room, and dining area. An open remodeled kitchen with granite counter, self opening cabinets, and top of line appliances. Laminated hardwood floor on main floor and newer carpet on second floor, recessed lights, newer double pane windows, and remodeled bathrooms. All 3 bedroom are on upper level. The master bedroom has walk-in closet with remodeled bathroom.The other 2 bedrooms are in good size and to share a remodeled full bathroom. The garage area has an extra storage room. The community has swimming pools, tennis courts, sport court, BBQ area and club house. This home closes to schools, park, shopping and more. Turn key, move in ready. Must see !