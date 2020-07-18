All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28408 Ridgecroft Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

28408 Ridgecroft Court

28408 Ridgecroft Court · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

28408 Ridgecroft Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms + Den townhouse located in a very desirable Mira Verde guarded community. It has an open floor plan throughout with living room and direct access to a private patio, den, family/great room, and dining area. An open remodeled kitchen with granite counter, self opening cabinets, and top of line appliances. Laminated hardwood floor on main floor and newer carpet on second floor, recessed lights, newer double pane windows, and remodeled bathrooms. All 3 bedroom are on upper level. The master bedroom has walk-in closet with remodeled bathroom.The other 2 bedrooms are in good size and to share a remodeled full bathroom. The garage area has an extra storage room. The community has swimming pools, tennis courts, sport court, BBQ area and club house. This home closes to schools, park, shopping and more. Turn key, move in ready. Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28408 Ridgecroft Court have any available units?
28408 Ridgecroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28408 Ridgecroft Court have?
Some of 28408 Ridgecroft Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28408 Ridgecroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
28408 Ridgecroft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28408 Ridgecroft Court pet-friendly?
No, 28408 Ridgecroft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28408 Ridgecroft Court offer parking?
Yes, 28408 Ridgecroft Court offers parking.
Does 28408 Ridgecroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28408 Ridgecroft Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28408 Ridgecroft Court have a pool?
Yes, 28408 Ridgecroft Court has a pool.
Does 28408 Ridgecroft Court have accessible units?
No, 28408 Ridgecroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28408 Ridgecroft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28408 Ridgecroft Court has units with dishwashers.
