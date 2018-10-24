28311 Golden Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage internet access

Palos Verdes Ocean Views- Euro-Country House, Gardens, Quiet, Lovely. Fully furnished beautiful Mediterranean European country-style ranch house is located in exclusive Rancho Palos Verdes on a quiet street with spectacular ocean views and sunsets. 3BD, 2BA. Comfortable living room and bonus den. Formal dining room. Ranch style, one level. The property features a formal living room with leather couches, gas fireplace, and a formal dining room. There is a fully stocked kitchen, with gas burners, dishwasher, all small appliances, and lovely bay window overlooking garden. Enjoy spectacular sunsets while sitting on the back patio. There is cable service and secured high-speed Internet.



There are beautiful bougainvillea plants in the bricked courtyard and back patio. Walkthrough the walled entrance door into your own private courtyard with palm trees and native vegetation and then into the house. Hardwood floors and tiling throughout the house! Immaculate property. Adorable! Charm! Comfort! All king beds, quality linens, and bedding. Back of property faces west for amazing ocean view and spectacular sunsets. Herb Gardens! A high powered telescope is available to view stars and ocean!



Fully furnished and offering flexible terms from 2-12 months- flexible term. Perfect for local home-remodelers or minimum 30 day stays.