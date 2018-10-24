All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

28311 Golden Meadow Drive

28311 Golden Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28311 Golden Meadow Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
Palos Verdes Ocean Views- Euro-Country House, Gardens, Quiet, Lovely. Fully furnished beautiful Mediterranean European country-style ranch house is located in exclusive Rancho Palos Verdes on a quiet street with spectacular ocean views and sunsets. 3BD, 2BA. Comfortable living room and bonus den. Formal dining room. Ranch style, one level. The property features a formal living room with leather couches, gas fireplace, and a formal dining room. There is a fully stocked kitchen, with gas burners, dishwasher, all small appliances, and lovely bay window overlooking garden. Enjoy spectacular sunsets while sitting on the back patio. There is cable service and secured high-speed Internet.

There are beautiful bougainvillea plants in the bricked courtyard and back patio. Walkthrough the walled entrance door into your own private courtyard with palm trees and native vegetation and then into the house. Hardwood floors and tiling throughout the house! Immaculate property. Adorable! Charm! Comfort! All king beds, quality linens, and bedding. Back of property faces west for amazing ocean view and spectacular sunsets. Herb Gardens! A high powered telescope is available to view stars and ocean!

Fully furnished and offering flexible terms from 2-12 months- flexible term. Perfect for local home-remodelers or minimum 30 day stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive have any available units?
28311 Golden Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive have?
Some of 28311 Golden Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28311 Golden Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28311 Golden Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28311 Golden Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28311 Golden Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28311 Golden Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28311 Golden Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 28311 Golden Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 28311 Golden Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28311 Golden Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28311 Golden Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
