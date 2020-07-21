28305 Ridgefalls Court

Amenities

Education is essential to your children’s development and future outlook. This Townhome is located at the heart of Palos Verdes, offers award-winning schools, and is close to schools, parks, shops, restaurants and bus stops. Best of all, it was updated in 2018 and has plenty of space (2219 SQFT living space) for your growing family. A huge living room, family room, elegant kitchen and a spacious powder room is perfect for family gathering & entertaining. Upper level offers a sizable master suite with remodeled bathroom and an ocean peek-a-boo view deck. The two bright and airy bedrooms share the 2nd updated full bathroom. The laundry hookups are located in oversized two-car garage and the adjacent large storage room, which can be converted to other usage. With the great added amenities in this gated community, this is a perfect place for you to call “HOME”. This property is available for sale or for lease as well.