Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28305 Ridgefalls Court
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 AM

28305 Ridgefalls Court

28305 Ridgefalls Court · No Longer Available
Location

28305 Ridgefalls Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Education is essential to your children’s development and future outlook. This Townhome is located at the heart of Palos Verdes, offers award-winning schools, and is close to schools, parks, shops, restaurants and bus stops. Best of all, it was updated in 2018 and has plenty of space (2219 SQFT living space) for your growing family. A huge living room, family room, elegant kitchen and a spacious powder room is perfect for family gathering & entertaining. Upper level offers a sizable master suite with remodeled bathroom and an ocean peek-a-boo view deck. The two bright and airy bedrooms share the 2nd updated full bathroom. The laundry hookups are located in oversized two-car garage and the adjacent large storage room, which can be converted to other usage. With the great added amenities in this gated community, this is a perfect place for you to call “HOME”. This property is available for sale or for lease as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28305 Ridgefalls Court have any available units?
28305 Ridgefalls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28305 Ridgefalls Court have?
Some of 28305 Ridgefalls Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28305 Ridgefalls Court currently offering any rent specials?
28305 Ridgefalls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28305 Ridgefalls Court pet-friendly?
No, 28305 Ridgefalls Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28305 Ridgefalls Court offer parking?
Yes, 28305 Ridgefalls Court offers parking.
Does 28305 Ridgefalls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28305 Ridgefalls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28305 Ridgefalls Court have a pool?
No, 28305 Ridgefalls Court does not have a pool.
Does 28305 Ridgefalls Court have accessible units?
No, 28305 Ridgefalls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28305 Ridgefalls Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28305 Ridgefalls Court does not have units with dishwashers.
