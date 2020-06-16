28220 Highridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking elevator fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Charming newly built with city view and beautifully finished 3 bedroom plus DEN (can be a 4th bedroom), 2.5 bath condo located in pristine 90275,

Enjoy private golf practice to enhance your putt skills, a BBQ/fire pit for friends and entertaining all while embracing views this city is known for. Inside the 2040 square foot living space, you'll find your own fire place within the open concept living/dining room. Fulled decked out kitchen with walk-in pantry. Laundry closet in unit with large outdoor patio. 2 parking spaces including locked storage room. Great PV school district. Must See!!