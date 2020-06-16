All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

28220 Highridge Road

28220 Highridge Road · (310) 722-9222
Location

28220 Highridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rolling Hills Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Charming newly built with city view and beautifully finished 3 bedroom plus DEN (can be a 4th bedroom), 2.5 bath condo located in pristine 90275,
Enjoy private golf practice to enhance your putt skills, a BBQ/fire pit for friends and entertaining all while embracing views this city is known for. Inside the 2040 square foot living space, you'll find your own fire place within the open concept living/dining room. Fulled decked out kitchen with walk-in pantry. Laundry closet in unit with large outdoor patio. 2 parking spaces including locked storage room. Great PV school district. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28220 Highridge Road have any available units?
28220 Highridge Road has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28220 Highridge Road have?
Some of 28220 Highridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28220 Highridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
28220 Highridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28220 Highridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 28220 Highridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28220 Highridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 28220 Highridge Road does offer parking.
Does 28220 Highridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28220 Highridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28220 Highridge Road have a pool?
No, 28220 Highridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 28220 Highridge Road have accessible units?
Yes, 28220 Highridge Road has accessible units.
Does 28220 Highridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28220 Highridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
