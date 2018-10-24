28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468



This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away. When entering through the front door, you will first notice the view of the San Gabriel Mountains majestically framing the basin of LA county. This apartment had a very bright and warm feeling, and at 1550 sq ft feels more like a home than an apartment!



We are nestled in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located right off of Highridge Rd and just between Crenshaw and Hawthorne. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just steps away from your front door. Easily access all points of the Palos Verdes and commute via public transportation nearby. Peninsula Shopping Center, multiple hiking trails, and various restaurants are all minutes away! Contact us today to schedule a tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292468

Property Id 292468



(RLNE5826310)