Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301

28120 Peacock Ridge Drive · (310) 999-1870
Location

28120 Peacock Ridge Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,169

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468

This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away. When entering through the front door, you will first notice the view of the San Gabriel Mountains majestically framing the basin of LA county. This apartment had a very bright and warm feeling, and at 1550 sq ft feels more like a home than an apartment!

We are nestled in the heart of Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located right off of Highridge Rd and just between Crenshaw and Hawthorne. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are just steps away from your front door. Easily access all points of the Palos Verdes and commute via public transportation nearby. Peninsula Shopping Center, multiple hiking trails, and various restaurants are all minutes away! Contact us today to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292468
Property Id 292468

(RLNE5826310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 have any available units?
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 has a unit available for $3,169 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 have?
Some of 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 currently offering any rent specials?
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 is pet friendly.
Does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 offer parking?
No, 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 does not offer parking.
Does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 have a pool?
No, 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 does not have a pool.
Does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 have accessible units?
No, 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301 has units with dishwashers.
