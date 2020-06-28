28116 Ridgepoint Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Spectacular 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths townhouse in Mira Verde (a quiet, gated & secure community). move-in condition. Very bright, open floorplan in a safe, gated community. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining and family room. Large kitchen with upgraded cabinets. New interior paint & carpet, sunny front patio. Oversized 2 car garage with bonus room or office on lower level. The community has tennis courts, pools and clubhouse. Located within walking distance to schools, shopping, dining, and public transportation. 24 hour security guard. No Pets, No Smokers.