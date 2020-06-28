All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated October 8 2019

28116 Ridgepoint Court

Location

28116 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths townhouse in Mira Verde (a quiet, gated & secure community). move-in condition. Very bright, open floorplan in a safe, gated community. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, spacious living room with cozy fireplace, formal dining and family room. Large kitchen with upgraded cabinets. New interior paint & carpet, sunny front patio. Oversized 2 car garage with bonus room or office on lower level. The community has tennis courts, pools and clubhouse. Located within walking distance to schools, shopping, dining, and public transportation. 24 hour security guard. No Pets, No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28116 Ridgepoint Court have any available units?
28116 Ridgepoint Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28116 Ridgepoint Court have?
Some of 28116 Ridgepoint Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28116 Ridgepoint Court currently offering any rent specials?
28116 Ridgepoint Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28116 Ridgepoint Court pet-friendly?
No, 28116 Ridgepoint Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28116 Ridgepoint Court offer parking?
Yes, 28116 Ridgepoint Court offers parking.
Does 28116 Ridgepoint Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28116 Ridgepoint Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28116 Ridgepoint Court have a pool?
Yes, 28116 Ridgepoint Court has a pool.
Does 28116 Ridgepoint Court have accessible units?
No, 28116 Ridgepoint Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28116 Ridgepoint Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28116 Ridgepoint Court does not have units with dishwashers.
