28037 Ridgebluff Court

Gated and end unit community, recent extensive remodel with : Modern kitchen (quartz countertops, cabinet, stove, microwave, dishwasher, sink etc.) Fire place. Brand new flooring, 2.5 bathrooms (recent updated: sink, faucet, tile wall, shower doors, toilets etc) Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout entire unit. Bright and contemporary. 2 car garage with direct access, security patrol, and in home security system, community pool, tennis courts, Small yard in between garage to unit. Tenants to pay lst $75 of all repairs (of each item per occurrence) and pay $250 move in fee. Tenants to read and approve Ridgegate E. CC&R's and agree to have property to be shown with lockbox with last 30 days of tenancy. Both owners are licensed real estate agents, Late charge of 6% after 5 days. Tenants to give 30 days written notice prior to termination of the lease. Once inside the gate, immediately turn left (the first row) to the end unit.