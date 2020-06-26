All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 28037 Ridgebluff Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
28037 Ridgebluff Court
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

28037 Ridgebluff Court

28037 Ridgebluff Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28037 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gated and end unit community, recent extensive remodel with : Modern kitchen (quartz countertops, cabinet, stove, microwave, dishwasher, sink etc.) Fire place. Brand new flooring, 2.5 bathrooms (recent updated: sink, faucet, tile wall, shower doors, toilets etc) Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout entire unit. Bright and contemporary. 2 car garage with direct access, security patrol, and in home security system, community pool, tennis courts, Small yard in between garage to unit. Tenants to pay lst $75 of all repairs (of each item per occurrence) and pay $250 move in fee. Tenants to read and approve Ridgegate E. CC&R's and agree to have property to be shown with lockbox with last 30 days of tenancy. Both owners are licensed real estate agents, Late charge of 6% after 5 days. Tenants to give 30 days written notice prior to termination of the lease. Once inside the gate, immediately turn left (the first row) to the end unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28037 Ridgebluff Court have any available units?
28037 Ridgebluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28037 Ridgebluff Court have?
Some of 28037 Ridgebluff Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28037 Ridgebluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
28037 Ridgebluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28037 Ridgebluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 28037 Ridgebluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28037 Ridgebluff Court offer parking?
Yes, 28037 Ridgebluff Court offers parking.
Does 28037 Ridgebluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28037 Ridgebluff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28037 Ridgebluff Court have a pool?
Yes, 28037 Ridgebluff Court has a pool.
Does 28037 Ridgebluff Court have accessible units?
No, 28037 Ridgebluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28037 Ridgebluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28037 Ridgebluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles