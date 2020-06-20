All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

28035 Ridgebrook Court

28035 Ridgebrook Court · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

28035 Ridgebrook Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage. Bright and airy unit that has a remodeled white cabinet kitchen, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are included, modern bathrooms, new bathtub, new double pane windows, new furnace, new water heater, and washer/dryer units included. Within this quiet community, you will find several pools and tennis courts to enjoy with your family. This coveted townhome community is centrally located on the hill. It’s also conveniently located in walking distance to the Palos Verdes Peninsula High school and Ridgecrest Middle school. This gated community is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28035 Ridgebrook Court have any available units?
28035 Ridgebrook Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28035 Ridgebrook Court have?
Some of 28035 Ridgebrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28035 Ridgebrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
28035 Ridgebrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28035 Ridgebrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 28035 Ridgebrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28035 Ridgebrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 28035 Ridgebrook Court does offer parking.
Does 28035 Ridgebrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28035 Ridgebrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28035 Ridgebrook Court have a pool?
Yes, 28035 Ridgebrook Court has a pool.
Does 28035 Ridgebrook Court have accessible units?
No, 28035 Ridgebrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28035 Ridgebrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28035 Ridgebrook Court has units with dishwashers.
