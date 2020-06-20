28035 Ridgebrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Get settled and ready for the new school year in the highly esteemed Palos Verdes Unified school district while living in this immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom town home with attached garage. Bright and airy unit that has a remodeled white cabinet kitchen, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are included, modern bathrooms, new bathtub, new double pane windows, new furnace, new water heater, and washer/dryer units included. Within this quiet community, you will find several pools and tennis courts to enjoy with your family. This coveted townhome community is centrally located on the hill. It’s also conveniently located in walking distance to the Palos Verdes Peninsula High school and Ridgecrest Middle school. This gated community is the perfect place to call home.