Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Quiet cul-de-sac location, this super clean, one level house has impressive views of the harbor and ocean. The spacious living room has a fireplace and leads to a private backyard with patio, grassy yard and wonderful views. The adjacent dining room opens to the bright kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets, plus a separate breakfast nook. The bedroom wing features a master suite with private bathroom as well as two other bedrooms and another bathroom.