28006 Acana Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan media room

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ Welcome to Your New Home ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ Single Family Home ~ 4 Bed with 1 3/4 Bath - Your new 4 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathroom home is located in one of the top school districts in the country, Rancho Palos Verdes.



It is a short distance to the grocery store, shops, banking, and restaurants. The Promenade at the Peninsula Mall, which has 13 movie theaters, family and fine dining restaurants is moments away. A quick drive will get you to the beach and other activities.



Resident is responsible for paying all utilities except for the gardener. Resident is responsible for supplying their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. Terms are month to month.



Security deposit starts at 2/3 of rent which is based on approved credit. Please contact us at (310) 377-9571 to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5164426)