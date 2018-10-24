All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
28006 Acana Rd.

28006 Acana Road · No Longer Available
Location

28006 Acana Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ Welcome to Your New Home ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ Single Family Home ~ 4 Bed with 1 3/4 Bath - Your new 4 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathroom home is located in one of the top school districts in the country, Rancho Palos Verdes.

It is a short distance to the grocery store, shops, banking, and restaurants. The Promenade at the Peninsula Mall, which has 13 movie theaters, family and fine dining restaurants is moments away. A quick drive will get you to the beach and other activities.

Resident is responsible for paying all utilities except for the gardener. Resident is responsible for supplying their own refrigerator and washer/dryer. Terms are month to month.

Security deposit starts at 2/3 of rent which is based on approved credit. Please contact us at (310) 377-9571 to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5164426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28006 Acana Rd. have any available units?
28006 Acana Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28006 Acana Rd. have?
Some of 28006 Acana Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28006 Acana Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
28006 Acana Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28006 Acana Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28006 Acana Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 28006 Acana Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 28006 Acana Rd. offers parking.
Does 28006 Acana Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28006 Acana Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28006 Acana Rd. have a pool?
No, 28006 Acana Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 28006 Acana Rd. have accessible units?
No, 28006 Acana Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 28006 Acana Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28006 Acana Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
