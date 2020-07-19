27965 Palos Verdes Drive E

Amenities

Nearly an acre of mostly flat and all usable land with breathtaking views from the surf in Manhattan Beach to the San Pedro Harbor and beyond. The photos you see were from a lousy view day, just imagine what it's like on a clear day! This CHARMING 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with a centrally located kitchen (Viking Stove), new fridge, gorgeous wood ceilings, skylights, laundry room, breakfast room, family room and a living room is set high above the drive and has little to no traffic noise and views from most rooms..don't let the address stop you from taking a look, it's not on the drive! It is a spectacular setting with tons of parking, (room for an RV or Bus!) huge sprawling lawn, rose garden, separate yard with raised bed planters for growing your own veggies (and keeping the critters out). The extra large, attached 2 car garage has a new epoxy floor and space for a work shop. After a hard day's work, hop in the jaccuzzi and take in the city lights view! Charlie Raine 310.377.4932