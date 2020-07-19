All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27965 Palos Verdes Drive E

27965 Palos Verdes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

27965 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nearly an acre of mostly flat and all usable land with breathtaking views from the surf in Manhattan Beach to the San Pedro Harbor and beyond. The photos you see were from a lousy view day, just imagine what it's like on a clear day! This CHARMING 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with a centrally located kitchen (Viking Stove), new fridge, gorgeous wood ceilings, skylights, laundry room, breakfast room, family room and a living room is set high above the drive and has little to no traffic noise and views from most rooms..don't let the address stop you from taking a look, it's not on the drive! It is a spectacular setting with tons of parking, (room for an RV or Bus!) huge sprawling lawn, rose garden, separate yard with raised bed planters for growing your own veggies (and keeping the critters out). The extra large, attached 2 car garage has a new epoxy floor and space for a work shop. After a hard day's work, hop in the jaccuzzi and take in the city lights view! Charlie Raine 310.377.4932

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E have any available units?
27965 Palos Verdes Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E have?
Some of 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
27965 Palos Verdes Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E offers parking.
Does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E have a pool?
No, 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E have accessible units?
No, 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 27965 Palos Verdes Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
