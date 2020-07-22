27920 Ridgebluff Court

Amenities

garage pool tennis court media room bbq/grill

This house is move in ready. Three bedrooms with 2 ½ baths. Open floor plan. Bright and airy. New windows, new window coverings, mostly new flooring and new paint throughout. Good location. Quiet neighborhood. Amenities includes community swimming pool, tennis court, BBQ area. This is a gated community, conveniently located near the shops, public transportation, theaters and restaurants. Also is within walking distance to Ridgecrest Intermediate school and Peninsula High School. Must See.