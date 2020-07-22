All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
27920 Ridgebluff Court
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

27920 Ridgebluff Court

27920 Ridgebluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

27920 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
This house is move in ready. Three bedrooms with 2 ½ baths. Open floor plan. Bright and airy. New windows, new window coverings, mostly new flooring and new paint throughout. Good location. Quiet neighborhood. Amenities includes community swimming pool, tennis court, BBQ area. This is a gated community, conveniently located near the shops, public transportation, theaters and restaurants. Also is within walking distance to Ridgecrest Intermediate school and Peninsula High School. Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

