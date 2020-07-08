All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

27912 Ridgebluff Court

27912 Ridgebluff Court · No Longer Available
Location

27912 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Prime location, highly desirable townhome in gated community with 24 hours security. Well maintained, remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths - light bright end unit. Cozy fireplace, easy lalminated flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel sink and refrigerator. Bathrooms remodeled. Near tennis courts and scenic landscape and greenery. Amenities include sports court, BBQ area, swimming pool and more. Enclosed private patio connect to garage with washer and dryer. Convenient parking in this culdesac location. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants. Resort lifestyle for your home to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27912 Ridgebluff Court have any available units?
27912 Ridgebluff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27912 Ridgebluff Court have?
Some of 27912 Ridgebluff Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27912 Ridgebluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
27912 Ridgebluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27912 Ridgebluff Court pet-friendly?
No, 27912 Ridgebluff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27912 Ridgebluff Court offer parking?
Yes, 27912 Ridgebluff Court offers parking.
Does 27912 Ridgebluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27912 Ridgebluff Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27912 Ridgebluff Court have a pool?
Yes, 27912 Ridgebluff Court has a pool.
Does 27912 Ridgebluff Court have accessible units?
No, 27912 Ridgebluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 27912 Ridgebluff Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 27912 Ridgebluff Court does not have units with dishwashers.

