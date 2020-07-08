27912 Ridgebluff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Prime location, highly desirable townhome in gated community with 24 hours security. Well maintained, remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths - light bright end unit. Cozy fireplace, easy lalminated flooring, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel sink and refrigerator. Bathrooms remodeled. Near tennis courts and scenic landscape and greenery. Amenities include sports court, BBQ area, swimming pool and more. Enclosed private patio connect to garage with washer and dryer. Convenient parking in this culdesac location. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants. Resort lifestyle for your home to enjoy!