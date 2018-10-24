27902 Ridgebluff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet. A courtyard connects the two car garage to den/family room. Tenant to abide by rules and regulations of the Homeowner's association. Complex offers roaming guards, pools, tennis and sports courts. Close to transportation, award winning Palos Verdes Schools, shopping, golf courses, beaches and ocean.