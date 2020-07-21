All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
27900 Ridgecove Court N
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

27900 Ridgecove Court N

27900 Ridgecove Court North · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

27900 Ridgecove Court North, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse style condo (end unit) located in a very desirable Ridgegate gated community. It was totally remodeled in 2016. Wonderful floor plan trough out with crown molding, hardwood flooring , solar shades window coverings, customer made windows and doors. A big inviting living room with fireplace. A cozy dining area opening to a modern kitchen which featuring with stone countertops and top of line of the appliances. Mater bedroom on upper level with spacious bathroom and walking in closet. Two other bedrooms are in very good size and overlooking the pool and the surrounding lush landscaping. This unit near awarded schools, peninsula shopping center, and park. It is the perfect home for you to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27900 Ridgecove Court N have any available units?
27900 Ridgecove Court N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27900 Ridgecove Court N have?
Some of 27900 Ridgecove Court N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27900 Ridgecove Court N currently offering any rent specials?
27900 Ridgecove Court N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27900 Ridgecove Court N pet-friendly?
No, 27900 Ridgecove Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27900 Ridgecove Court N offer parking?
Yes, 27900 Ridgecove Court N offers parking.
Does 27900 Ridgecove Court N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27900 Ridgecove Court N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27900 Ridgecove Court N have a pool?
Yes, 27900 Ridgecove Court N has a pool.
Does 27900 Ridgecove Court N have accessible units?
No, 27900 Ridgecove Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 27900 Ridgecove Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27900 Ridgecove Court N has units with dishwashers.
