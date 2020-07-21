27900 Ridgecove Court N

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse style condo (end unit) located in a very desirable Ridgegate gated community. It was totally remodeled in 2016. Wonderful floor plan trough out with crown molding, hardwood flooring , solar shades window coverings, customer made windows and doors. A big inviting living room with fireplace. A cozy dining area opening to a modern kitchen which featuring with stone countertops and top of line of the appliances. Mater bedroom on upper level with spacious bathroom and walking in closet. Two other bedrooms are in very good size and overlooking the pool and the surrounding lush landscaping. This unit near awarded schools, peninsula shopping center, and park. It is the perfect home for you to move in.