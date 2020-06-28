All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
27627 Tarrasa Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

27627 Tarrasa Drive

27627 Tarrasa Drive
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

27627 Tarrasa Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Palos Verdes School District! Lovely 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home with bonus office room perfect for a family. Two car garage and large driveway provide plenty of off street parking. Large landscaped backyard with covered patio with ceiling fan and TV make for a perfect retreat. New paint, carpet and window coverings in all rooms. Forced air heat and AC are included as well as a fireplace. Kitchen has new stainless appliances. Schools: Dapplegray Elementary, Miraleste Intermediate, and your choice of Peninsula High School or Palos Verdes High School. Conveniently located to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27627 Tarrasa Drive have any available units?
27627 Tarrasa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27627 Tarrasa Drive have?
Some of 27627 Tarrasa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27627 Tarrasa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27627 Tarrasa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27627 Tarrasa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27627 Tarrasa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27627 Tarrasa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27627 Tarrasa Drive offers parking.
Does 27627 Tarrasa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27627 Tarrasa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27627 Tarrasa Drive have a pool?
No, 27627 Tarrasa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27627 Tarrasa Drive have accessible units?
No, 27627 Tarrasa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27627 Tarrasa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27627 Tarrasa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
