All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 27131 Mesaba Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
27131 Mesaba Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

27131 Mesaba Drive

27131 Mesaba Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27131 Mesaba Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Presenting~ 27131 Mesaba This Gorgeous Move-In ready 4 Bedroom 2 bath home offers a bright and open floor plan with a beautiful private park-like rear yard. Excellent location, within walking distance to Peninsula High and The Peninsula Center. Some of this homes great features include new paint, flooring, carpet and remodeled Kitchen and Baths. Enter the premises through a private Courtyard complete with a fountain. Take notice of the MASSIVE Family Room perfect for Family gatherings, kids play area, or a sophisticated entertaining space. Have an energy efficient vehicle ? No worries the home is equipped with a standard "J Plug" or Tesla EV Charger Ready. You’ll love drinking your morning coffee or smoothie in the breakfast nook overlooking the gorgeous garden area. Don’t worry about maintaining the garden, owner will pay for gardening services and the electric bill. There’s plenty of outdoor space to run around and entertain your friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27131 Mesaba Drive have any available units?
27131 Mesaba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 27131 Mesaba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27131 Mesaba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27131 Mesaba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27131 Mesaba Drive offer parking?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27131 Mesaba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27131 Mesaba Drive have a pool?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27131 Mesaba Drive have accessible units?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27131 Mesaba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27131 Mesaba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27131 Mesaba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles