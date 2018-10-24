27131 Mesaba Drive

Amenities

Presenting~ 27131 Mesaba This Gorgeous Move-In ready 4 Bedroom 2 bath home offers a bright and open floor plan with a beautiful private park-like rear yard. Excellent location, within walking distance to Peninsula High and The Peninsula Center. Some of this homes great features include new paint, flooring, carpet and remodeled Kitchen and Baths. Enter the premises through a private Courtyard complete with a fountain. Take notice of the MASSIVE Family Room perfect for Family gatherings, kids play area, or a sophisticated entertaining space. Have an energy efficient vehicle ? No worries the home is equipped with a standard "J Plug" or Tesla EV Charger Ready. You’ll love drinking your morning coffee or smoothie in the breakfast nook overlooking the gorgeous garden area. Don’t worry about maintaining the garden, owner will pay for gardening services and the electric bill. There’s plenty of outdoor space to run around and entertain your friends and family.