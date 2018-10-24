All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
27128 Springcreek Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:38 AM

27128 Springcreek Road

27128 Springcreek Rd · (310) 982-5628
Location

27128 Springcreek Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bright and cheery one level home on a large, flat lot situated in a quiet, family oriented neighborhood close to schools, parks, and shops. Freshly painted, with all three bathrooms newly renovated with cabinets, sinks, and fixtures. Directly off the front entrance is a large sunken living room with high beamed ceilings, big arched windows, and a beautiful fireplace. A formal dining area sits between the living room and large kitchen with quartz counter tops, and stainless steel sinks, and an arched pass-through window. Overlooking the expansive, beautifully landscaped backyard with tranquil gazebo, is a large family room with recessed lighting, and a second fire place. There is a spacious and bright skylit laundry room with a built in desk that could also serve as an office space. The master suite has an attached sunroom that overlooks the peaceful backyard rose gardens and Apple, Pear, and citrus trees. The air conditioning and heating have also recently been updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27128 Springcreek Road have any available units?
27128 Springcreek Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 27128 Springcreek Road have?
Some of 27128 Springcreek Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27128 Springcreek Road currently offering any rent specials?
27128 Springcreek Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27128 Springcreek Road pet-friendly?
No, 27128 Springcreek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 27128 Springcreek Road offer parking?
Yes, 27128 Springcreek Road does offer parking.
Does 27128 Springcreek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27128 Springcreek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27128 Springcreek Road have a pool?
No, 27128 Springcreek Road does not have a pool.
Does 27128 Springcreek Road have accessible units?
No, 27128 Springcreek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27128 Springcreek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27128 Springcreek Road has units with dishwashers.
