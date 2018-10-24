27128 Springcreek Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bright and cheery one level home on a large, flat lot situated in a quiet, family oriented neighborhood close to schools, parks, and shops. Freshly painted, with all three bathrooms newly renovated with cabinets, sinks, and fixtures. Directly off the front entrance is a large sunken living room with high beamed ceilings, big arched windows, and a beautiful fireplace. A formal dining area sits between the living room and large kitchen with quartz counter tops, and stainless steel sinks, and an arched pass-through window. Overlooking the expansive, beautifully landscaped backyard with tranquil gazebo, is a large family room with recessed lighting, and a second fire place. There is a spacious and bright skylit laundry room with a built in desk that could also serve as an office space. The master suite has an attached sunroom that overlooks the peaceful backyard rose gardens and Apple, Pear, and citrus trees. The air conditioning and heating have also recently been updated.