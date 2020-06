Amenities

Fabulous coastline and citylights views from this bright and cheery four bedroom home situated on a quieter street. Immaculate home with lots of natural light. Updated with newer flooring, newer bathrooms, newer Kitchen countertops and newer paint. Formal living room with beautiful marble fireplace and french doors. Family Room off of Kitchen. Recessed Lighting. Spacious patio/yard with views. Easy access to Peninsula Center and Avenue of the Peninsula (Shopping, Movies, Restaurants).