Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

26953 Springcreek Road

26953 Springcreek Rd
Location

26953 Springcreek Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Big and beautiful five bedroom + 3 bath home on a quiet street in a lovely neighborhood. This home features an inviting living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with patio views, king sized kitchen with all built-ins & green house window and a family room with fireplace opening to the sunny patio and landscaped yard. The private master bedroom with spa-like bath and huge walk in closet is on the sunny second floor. The laundry room is complete with newer washer and dryer. Close to public, private and parochial schools and the Peninsula Shopping Center. All freshened up and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26953 Springcreek Road have any available units?
26953 Springcreek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26953 Springcreek Road have?
Some of 26953 Springcreek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26953 Springcreek Road currently offering any rent specials?
26953 Springcreek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26953 Springcreek Road pet-friendly?
No, 26953 Springcreek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26953 Springcreek Road offer parking?
No, 26953 Springcreek Road does not offer parking.
Does 26953 Springcreek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26953 Springcreek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26953 Springcreek Road have a pool?
No, 26953 Springcreek Road does not have a pool.
Does 26953 Springcreek Road have accessible units?
No, 26953 Springcreek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26953 Springcreek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26953 Springcreek Road has units with dishwashers.

