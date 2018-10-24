26953 Springcreek Road

Amenities

Big and beautiful five bedroom + 3 bath home on a quiet street in a lovely neighborhood. This home features an inviting living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with patio views, king sized kitchen with all built-ins & green house window and a family room with fireplace opening to the sunny patio and landscaped yard. The private master bedroom with spa-like bath and huge walk in closet is on the sunny second floor. The laundry room is complete with newer washer and dryer. Close to public, private and parochial schools and the Peninsula Shopping Center. All freshened up and ready to go!