Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

26722 Hyte

26722 Hyte Road · No Longer Available
Location

26722 Hyte Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming One Story completely remodeled 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Baths Ranch Home in Silver Spur!, Sparkling City Light View on large flat lot. This home was totally remodeled as a great open floor-plan, the living areas open to a large, flat, grassy backyard which has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Extensive remodeling was just completed including brand new kitchen with cabinet, countertops with new appliances, newer flooring throughout the house, newer painting throughout with recessed light, and new windows, new Heating & A/C, and all remodeled 2.5 baths, one of bath was recently added with permit. Charming, bright and sunny, this home offers a large great room with a wall of glass that opens to a large enclosed sunroom (not included in square footage) perfect for summer entertaining. The great room offers vaulted ceiling, this warm and inviting home has a fantastic floor plan, with a large master suite with private bath, as well as three additional bedrooms. Centrally located on the top of the Hill in the Silver Spur Community, this home offers easy access to shopping, a great location for commuters off the hill to the freeways, and walking distance to the award-winning Palos Verdes Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26722 Hyte have any available units?
26722 Hyte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 26722 Hyte currently offering any rent specials?
26722 Hyte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26722 Hyte pet-friendly?
No, 26722 Hyte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26722 Hyte offer parking?
No, 26722 Hyte does not offer parking.
Does 26722 Hyte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26722 Hyte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26722 Hyte have a pool?
No, 26722 Hyte does not have a pool.
Does 26722 Hyte have accessible units?
No, 26722 Hyte does not have accessible units.
Does 26722 Hyte have units with dishwashers?
No, 26722 Hyte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26722 Hyte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26722 Hyte has units with air conditioning.

