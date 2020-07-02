26722 Hyte

Amenities

Charming One Story completely remodeled 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Baths Ranch Home in Silver Spur!, Sparkling City Light View on large flat lot. This home was totally remodeled as a great open floor-plan, the living areas open to a large, flat, grassy backyard which has plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. Extensive remodeling was just completed including brand new kitchen with cabinet, countertops with new appliances, newer flooring throughout the house, newer painting throughout with recessed light, and new windows, new Heating & A/C, and all remodeled 2.5 baths, one of bath was recently added with permit. Charming, bright and sunny, this home offers a large great room with a wall of glass that opens to a large enclosed sunroom (not included in square footage) perfect for summer entertaining. The great room offers vaulted ceiling, this warm and inviting home has a fantastic floor plan, with a large master suite with private bath, as well as three additional bedrooms. Centrally located on the top of the Hill in the Silver Spur Community, this home offers easy access to shopping, a great location for commuters off the hill to the freeways, and walking distance to the award-winning Palos Verdes Schools.