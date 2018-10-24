26632 Lightfoot Place

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY MOVE-IN CONDITION! Ranch style home in a quite cul-de-sac. It has a bright living room with fireplace and brand new wood floor throughout the house. There is a extra large family room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and a sliding glass window leads to the quite backyard. Sunny and bright kitchen with a breakfast nook and many storage Cabins. Master Suite has a large closet, a cedar closet, a customl bathroom with an extra deep soaking bath tub and a separate shower. This house has three bathrooms. Walking distance to Cornerstone Elementary School. Must see!!

