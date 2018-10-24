All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated February 25 2020

26632 Lightfoot Place

26632 Lightfoot Place · No Longer Available
Location

26632 Lightfoot Place, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
ABSOLUTELY MOVE-IN CONDITION! Ranch style home in a quite cul-de-sac. It has a bright living room with fireplace and brand new wood floor throughout the house. There is a extra large family room with vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and a sliding glass window leads to the quite backyard. Sunny and bright kitchen with a breakfast nook and many storage Cabins. Master Suite has a large closet, a cedar closet, a customl bathroom with an extra deep soaking bath tub and a separate shower. This house has three bathrooms. Walking distance to Cornerstone Elementary School. Must see!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26632 Lightfoot Place have any available units?
26632 Lightfoot Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 26632 Lightfoot Place currently offering any rent specials?
26632 Lightfoot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26632 Lightfoot Place pet-friendly?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26632 Lightfoot Place offer parking?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place does not offer parking.
Does 26632 Lightfoot Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26632 Lightfoot Place have a pool?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place does not have a pool.
Does 26632 Lightfoot Place have accessible units?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26632 Lightfoot Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26632 Lightfoot Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26632 Lightfoot Place does not have units with air conditioning.

