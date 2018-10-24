26429 Silver Spur Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This Charming updated, one level home bright and airy has a highly desirable open and functional floor plan, which includes, remodeled kitchen, dining area and living room with breathtaking city views and pastoral views. As you open two sets of handsome french doors leading to outdoor brick and tile patios and a long stretch of grassy yard, and enjoy an endless fresh air. This home boasts recessed lighting in the dining, living room and kitchen. both bathrooms have been remodeled. The center bath has travertine counter tops and a frameless shower door. The Master bath has a granite counter top, tile floor. More upgrades include: updated electrical, new ducting, insulation, new main line, new heater and air conditioner. This home brings the outdoors in with large windows, beautiful doors and an abundance of natural lights. Walking distance to Silver Spur Elementary School. Welcome to your perfect dream house.