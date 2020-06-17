All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
2640 Colt Road

2640 Colt Road · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

- Rent: $5,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $8,000
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- 5 Bedrooms
- 4 Bathrooms
- Approx 4,000 Sq.Ft.

- Custom 2 story home with city & harbor views
- Perfect entertainment home
- Pool, Jacuzzi, water slide, diving board
- Wrap around balcony with gorgeous views
- Large bedrooms
- Beautiful backyard
- 3 indoor fireplaces + Outdoor fire pit
- Wine Cellar
- Game room with wet bar & pool table
- Outdoor Grill & wet bar
- Walk-In Closets
- 3 Car garage + circular driveway
- Central A/C & Heat
- No Pets
- Gardener & Pool Service Included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

