- Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275



- Rent: $5,500 Per Month

- Deposit: $8,000

- Credit Score 600 or Better

- 5 Bedrooms

- 4 Bathrooms

- Approx 4,000 Sq.Ft.



- Custom 2 story home with city & harbor views

- Perfect entertainment home

- Pool, Jacuzzi, water slide, diving board

- Wrap around balcony with gorgeous views

- Large bedrooms

- Beautiful backyard

- 3 indoor fireplaces + Outdoor fire pit

- Wine Cellar

- Game room with wet bar & pool table

- Outdoor Grill & wet bar

- Walk-In Closets

- 3 Car garage + circular driveway

- Central A/C & Heat

- No Pets

- Gardener & Pool Service Included

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.