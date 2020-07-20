All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 26132 Birchfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
26132 Birchfield Avenue
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

26132 Birchfield Avenue

26132 Birchfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

26132 Birchfield Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Located in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful tree lined streets, this home has been freshly painted inside and out. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and an attached 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. The laundry room/back porch includes a washer and dryer. Attractive hardwood floors and Berber carpet provide comfort and easy maintenance. The living room fire place is both gas and wood burning. There are excellent local schools - Silver Spur Elementary and Palos Verdes High School. The home is conveniently located closed to shopping and theaters. Owner will happily consider a pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26132 Birchfield Avenue have any available units?
26132 Birchfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26132 Birchfield Avenue have?
Some of 26132 Birchfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26132 Birchfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26132 Birchfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26132 Birchfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 26132 Birchfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 26132 Birchfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26132 Birchfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 26132 Birchfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26132 Birchfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26132 Birchfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 26132 Birchfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26132 Birchfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26132 Birchfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26132 Birchfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26132 Birchfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles