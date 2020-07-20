26132 Birchfield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Located in a quiet neighborhood with beautiful tree lined streets, this home has been freshly painted inside and out. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and an attached 2 car garage with an automatic door opener. The laundry room/back porch includes a washer and dryer. Attractive hardwood floors and Berber carpet provide comfort and easy maintenance. The living room fire place is both gas and wood burning. There are excellent local schools - Silver Spur Elementary and Palos Verdes High School. The home is conveniently located closed to shopping and theaters. Owner will happily consider a pet.