Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd

2477 Sunnyside Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Sunnyside Ridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
This beautifully appointed home in Ranch Palos Verdes offers ample living space and fabulous views of LA and the South Bay. You will find elegant touches throughout this 4 bedroom home. The home is built into the side of a hill, so you walk into the home on the top floor and downstairs is daylight lower level. The top floor offers a magnificent master suite with great views, a walk in closet, jetted tub and private toilette / shower room. There is a second bedroom on the top floor with a detached bath. The top floor also offers a guest bathroom and two large living areas as well as the kitchen with a formal dining room. Also the back balcony is great place to enjoy the expansive views from this home. The daylight lower level includes 2nd master suite with a private bath, that also offers views of the city. a second large bedroom, another guest bath, plus a game room with a pool table and a flat schreen TV. The property has on-site laundry and two garage spaces are available to guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd have any available units?
2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd have?
Some of 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
