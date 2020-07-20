2477 Sunnyside Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool table garage

This beautifully appointed home in Ranch Palos Verdes offers ample living space and fabulous views of LA and the South Bay. You will find elegant touches throughout this 4 bedroom home. The home is built into the side of a hill, so you walk into the home on the top floor and downstairs is daylight lower level. The top floor offers a magnificent master suite with great views, a walk in closet, jetted tub and private toilette / shower room. There is a second bedroom on the top floor with a detached bath. The top floor also offers a guest bathroom and two large living areas as well as the kitchen with a formal dining room. Also the back balcony is great place to enjoy the expansive views from this home. The daylight lower level includes 2nd master suite with a private bath, that also offers views of the city. a second large bedroom, another guest bath, plus a game room with a pool table and a flat schreen TV. The property has on-site laundry and two garage spaces are available to guests.