24 Narcissa Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a true luxury PV gem. The Master bedroom features views of the perfectly landscaped backyard and a panoramic view of the ocean. The additional bedroom is large with ample space and natural light Sitting alongside the Pacific coast, on a rising bluff, just two minutes south of the Terranea Resort. Guests can use all resort amenities- golf, spa, restaurants, hiking trails, shops- but not resort pools.Villa sits on nearly an acre of private coastal property with majestic pine trees, walking paths, stone walls, gardens, fruit trees, and reflection benches. Expansive and dramatic 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean. Miles of meandering and scenic bluff top trails, hugely popular cycling region, Abalone Cove State Park and tidepools within walking distance.