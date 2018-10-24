All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
24 Narcissa Drive
24 Narcissa Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

24 Narcissa Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
A PRIVATE, COZY, BEAUTIFUL EXPERIENCE, HIGHLY PERSONAL AND ALL TO YOURSELF--
This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is a true luxury PV gem. The Master bedroom features views of the perfectly landscaped backyard and a panoramic view of the ocean. The additional bedroom is large with ample space and natural light Sitting alongside the Pacific coast, on a rising bluff, just two minutes south of the Terranea Resort. Guests can use all resort amenities- golf, spa, restaurants, hiking trails, shops- but not resort pools.Villa sits on nearly an acre of private coastal property with majestic pine trees, walking paths, stone walls, gardens, fruit trees, and reflection benches. Expansive and dramatic 180 degree views of the Pacific Ocean. Miles of meandering and scenic bluff top trails, hugely popular cycling region, Abalone Cove State Park and tidepools within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

