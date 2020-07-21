All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
2161 Fairhill Drive

2161 Fairhill Drive
Location

2161 Fairhill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful one story family home located in a quiet residential neighborhood with great harbor and city views. Property features four bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms including master suite. Large living room with fireplace and dining area. Remodeled family kitchen with newer cabinetry and counter tops conveniently connected to a separate laundry area. Property has just been painted inside and outside, with refinished hard wood flooring throughout. Nice large back yard with city and mountain view. Two car garage attached, sprinkler system in the front yard and back yard. Central heating and new central air conditioning system has been just installed. One of the best school district and great shopping is located in a close proximity.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/rancho-palos-verdes-ca?lid=12427175

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5041545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Fairhill Drive have any available units?
2161 Fairhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Fairhill Drive have?
Some of 2161 Fairhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Fairhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Fairhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Fairhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Fairhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2161 Fairhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Fairhill Drive offers parking.
Does 2161 Fairhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Fairhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Fairhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2161 Fairhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Fairhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2161 Fairhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Fairhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Fairhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
