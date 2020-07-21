2161 Fairhill Drive

Amenities

Wonderful one story family home located in a quiet residential neighborhood with great harbor and city views. Property features four bedrooms and two remodeled bathrooms including master suite. Large living room with fireplace and dining area. Remodeled family kitchen with newer cabinetry and counter tops conveniently connected to a separate laundry area. Property has just been painted inside and outside, with refinished hard wood flooring throughout. Nice large back yard with city and mountain view. Two car garage attached, sprinkler system in the front yard and back yard. Central heating and new central air conditioning system has been just installed. One of the best school district and great shopping is located in a close proximity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5041545)