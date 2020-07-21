2136 Rockinghorse Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Fabulous split level home never been leased before! New flooring and carpeting in all rooms except the family room which has original wood flooring.

New paint and new blinds throughout. Great floor plan with spacious formal living room with soaring cathedral ceilings on the main level and huge family room on lower level. The spacious kitchen features extensive use of custom tile with eating bar plus separate informal dining area in addition to formal dining area off adjacent living room. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including Master Suite with built in storage area, walk in closet and custom tiled bathroom. Downstairs in the Family Room level, there is the 4th bedroom and laundry area with washer and dryer included. The garage has been customized with storage areas and customized flooring. To add to this great home is the very private split level yard off the Kitchen eating area with tiled spa. This home is a true treasure!! You will enjoy it as the previous owners did for over 45 years. Palos Verdes schools available is just frosting on the cake in addition to easy access to freeways, shopping and Vincent Thomas bridge to Long Beach.