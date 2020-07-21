All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 2136 Rockinghorse Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
2136 Rockinghorse Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 3:51 PM

2136 Rockinghorse Road

2136 W Rockinghorse Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2136 W Rockinghorse Rd, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous split level home never been leased before! New flooring and carpeting in all rooms except the family room which has original wood flooring.
New paint and new blinds throughout. Great floor plan with spacious formal living room with soaring cathedral ceilings on the main level and huge family room on lower level. The spacious kitchen features extensive use of custom tile with eating bar plus separate informal dining area in addition to formal dining area off adjacent living room. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including Master Suite with built in storage area, walk in closet and custom tiled bathroom. Downstairs in the Family Room level, there is the 4th bedroom and laundry area with washer and dryer included. The garage has been customized with storage areas and customized flooring. To add to this great home is the very private split level yard off the Kitchen eating area with tiled spa. This home is a true treasure!! You will enjoy it as the previous owners did for over 45 years. Palos Verdes schools available is just frosting on the cake in addition to easy access to freeways, shopping and Vincent Thomas bridge to Long Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Rockinghorse Road have any available units?
2136 Rockinghorse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Rockinghorse Road have?
Some of 2136 Rockinghorse Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Rockinghorse Road currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Rockinghorse Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Rockinghorse Road pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Rockinghorse Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2136 Rockinghorse Road offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Rockinghorse Road offers parking.
Does 2136 Rockinghorse Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 Rockinghorse Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Rockinghorse Road have a pool?
No, 2136 Rockinghorse Road does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Rockinghorse Road have accessible units?
No, 2136 Rockinghorse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Rockinghorse Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Rockinghorse Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles