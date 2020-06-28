All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 1971 Jaybrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
1971 Jaybrook Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

1971 Jaybrook Drive

1971 Jaybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1971 Jaybrook Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Charming home on quiet street in Rancho Palos Verdes with fresh paint, new tile and ceiling fans in all rooms. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout much of this home. Near new washer and dryer included. The huge rear yard is private, spacious and perfect for entertaining with its outdoor covered patio and custom built fire pit, BBQ and large grassy areas. Property backs up to canyon, which allows for more privacy and great views. Palos Verdes Schools or LAUSD at tenant's option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 Jaybrook Drive have any available units?
1971 Jaybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 1971 Jaybrook Drive have?
Some of 1971 Jaybrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 Jaybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1971 Jaybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 Jaybrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1971 Jaybrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 1971 Jaybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1971 Jaybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1971 Jaybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1971 Jaybrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 Jaybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1971 Jaybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1971 Jaybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1971 Jaybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 Jaybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1971 Jaybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with PoolRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Beverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles