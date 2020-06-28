1971 Jaybrook Drive

Amenities

Charming home on quiet street in Rancho Palos Verdes with fresh paint, new tile and ceiling fans in all rooms. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout much of this home. Near new washer and dryer included. The huge rear yard is private, spacious and perfect for entertaining with its outdoor covered patio and custom built fire pit, BBQ and large grassy areas. Property backs up to canyon, which allows for more privacy and great views. Palos Verdes Schools or LAUSD at tenant's option.