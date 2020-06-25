1727 Kingsdown Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Rancho P V townhome, freeway close offers, wood design tile flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen, brand new wall to wall carpeting on stairs, hall and both bedrooms. Freshly painted interior, New vinyl double pane windows, smooth ceilings with ceiling light/fans in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 closets with mirror wardrobe sliding doors. Kitchen offers, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Double panel doors, brushed nickel door fixtures. Use brick paved private patio yard has gas fire pit, BBQ and private double garage with loads of storage and washer and dryer hook ups. Complex offers gated pool. See photos!!