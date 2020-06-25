All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
1727 Kingsdown Court
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1727 Kingsdown Court

1727 Kingsdown Court · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

1727 Kingsdown Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rancho P V townhome, freeway close offers, wood design tile flooring throughout living, dining and kitchen, brand new wall to wall carpeting on stairs, hall and both bedrooms. Freshly painted interior, New vinyl double pane windows, smooth ceilings with ceiling light/fans in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 closets with mirror wardrobe sliding doors. Kitchen offers, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Double panel doors, brushed nickel door fixtures. Use brick paved private patio yard has gas fire pit, BBQ and private double garage with loads of storage and washer and dryer hook ups. Complex offers gated pool. See photos!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Kingsdown Court have any available units?
1727 Kingsdown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Kingsdown Court have?
Some of 1727 Kingsdown Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Kingsdown Court currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Kingsdown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Kingsdown Court pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Kingsdown Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 1727 Kingsdown Court offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Kingsdown Court offers parking.
Does 1727 Kingsdown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Kingsdown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Kingsdown Court have a pool?
Yes, 1727 Kingsdown Court has a pool.
Does 1727 Kingsdown Court have accessible units?
No, 1727 Kingsdown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Kingsdown Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Kingsdown Court has units with dishwashers.
