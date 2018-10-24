1710 Huntsman Court

Amenities
Upon entering this newly renovated property you will immediately feel at home. French oak looking floors welcome you into a spacious living area punctuated with large picture windows, a new ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a brand new bathroom on the first floor with a custom tile shower, marble effect flooring and a lovely vanity with storage. Enjoy your cook's kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and large walk-in pantry. Ample room for dining or play area for the kids. Private patio with access to a large 2 car garage including washer and dryer. Upstairs has a master suite with a new ceiling fan, double closets and direct access to the full bath. 2 additional bedrooms complete the second floor, both with ceiling fans, large windows and ample closet space. Complex includes a wonderful pool and spa area as well as beautiful landscaping and ample parking. Conveniently located near stores, transportation, movie theater and just a 10 minute drive to the ocean! Come see your new home, available September 15th.