1710 Huntsman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Upon entering this newly renovated property you will immediately feel at home. French oak looking floors welcome you into a spacious living area punctuated with large picture windows, a new ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a brand new bathroom on the first floor with a custom tile shower, marble effect flooring and a lovely vanity with storage. Enjoy your cook's kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and large walk-in pantry. Ample room for dining or play area for the kids. Private patio with access to a large 2 car garage including washer and dryer. Upstairs has a master suite with a new ceiling fan, double closets and direct access to the full bath. 2 additional bedrooms complete the second floor, both with ceiling fans, large windows and ample closet space. Complex includes a wonderful pool and spa area as well as beautiful landscaping and ample parking. Conveniently located near stores, transportation, movie theater and just a 10 minute drive to the ocean! Come see your new home, available September 15th.