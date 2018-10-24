All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1710 Huntsman Court
1710 Huntsman Court

1710 Huntsman Court · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Location

1710 Huntsman Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Upon entering this newly renovated property you will immediately feel at home. French oak looking floors welcome you into a spacious living area punctuated with large picture windows, a new ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a brand new bathroom on the first floor with a custom tile shower, marble effect flooring and a lovely vanity with storage. Enjoy your cook's kitchen with brand new quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and large walk-in pantry. Ample room for dining or play area for the kids. Private patio with access to a large 2 car garage including washer and dryer. Upstairs has a master suite with a new ceiling fan, double closets and direct access to the full bath. 2 additional bedrooms complete the second floor, both with ceiling fans, large windows and ample closet space. Complex includes a wonderful pool and spa area as well as beautiful landscaping and ample parking. Conveniently located near stores, transportation, movie theater and just a 10 minute drive to the ocean! Come see your new home, available September 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Huntsman Court have any available units?
1710 Huntsman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Huntsman Court have?
Some of 1710 Huntsman Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Huntsman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Huntsman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Huntsman Court pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Huntsman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 1710 Huntsman Court offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Huntsman Court offers parking.
Does 1710 Huntsman Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Huntsman Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Huntsman Court have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Huntsman Court has a pool.
Does 1710 Huntsman Court have accessible units?
No, 1710 Huntsman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Huntsman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Huntsman Court has units with dishwashers.
