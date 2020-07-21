All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
109 Hilltop Circle, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Spacious and very well maintained end unit in desirable 'The Hill' gated complex with a nice city and mountain view from the 2nd level den and master bedroom. 1st level: 2 car garage with roll top door; Entry level: Nice tiled entry, powder room, bright newly updated kitchen with eating area, spacious dining room, big living room with fireplace, bar and sliding glass door to balcony. The kitchen has new countertops and sink, new stove and newer oven. sliding door to the front patio. 2nd level: Big family room with nice city and mountain view and sliding door to the balcony, roomy master suite with 2 walk in closets, big master bath with separate tub and shower, lots of counter space and two sinks, a hall bath, linen closet and washer/dryer closet. Smooth ceiling and neutral carpeting throughout. Newly redone balconies throughout. Convenient guest parking right next to the unit and across the way. A very nice and delightful unit. Includes newer refrigerator and only months old washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Hilltop Circle have any available units?
109 Hilltop Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Hilltop Circle have?
Some of 109 Hilltop Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Hilltop Circle currently offering any rent specials?
109 Hilltop Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Hilltop Circle pet-friendly?
No, 109 Hilltop Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 109 Hilltop Circle offer parking?
Yes, 109 Hilltop Circle offers parking.
Does 109 Hilltop Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Hilltop Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Hilltop Circle have a pool?
No, 109 Hilltop Circle does not have a pool.
Does 109 Hilltop Circle have accessible units?
No, 109 Hilltop Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Hilltop Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Hilltop Circle has units with dishwashers.
