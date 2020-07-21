109 Hilltop Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Spacious and very well maintained end unit in desirable 'The Hill' gated complex with a nice city and mountain view from the 2nd level den and master bedroom. 1st level: 2 car garage with roll top door; Entry level: Nice tiled entry, powder room, bright newly updated kitchen with eating area, spacious dining room, big living room with fireplace, bar and sliding glass door to balcony. The kitchen has new countertops and sink, new stove and newer oven. sliding door to the front patio. 2nd level: Big family room with nice city and mountain view and sliding door to the balcony, roomy master suite with 2 walk in closets, big master bath with separate tub and shower, lots of counter space and two sinks, a hall bath, linen closet and washer/dryer closet. Smooth ceiling and neutral carpeting throughout. Newly redone balconies throughout. Convenient guest parking right next to the unit and across the way. A very nice and delightful unit. Includes newer refrigerator and only months old washer/dryer.