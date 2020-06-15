92 Via San Marco

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living area, ceiling fans, fireplace, stunning master suite with extra large closet, washer/dryer, two car garage and sparkling pool and spa to enjoy the desert lifestyle! Close to restaurants, shopping and parks! Escape the cold weather to enjoy this gem! Owner working on placing all furniture into property. More photos to come soon!
Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888
All Applicants must have the following:
No Prior Evictions
No Previous Felonies
Deposit is one months rent
Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.
$350 Cleaning fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5532681)