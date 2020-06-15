92 Via San Marco

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living area, ceiling fans, fireplace, stunning master suite with extra large closet, washer/dryer, two car garage and sparkling pool and spa to enjoy the desert lifestyle! Close to restaurants, shopping and parks! Escape the cold weather to enjoy this gem! Owner working on placing all furniture into property. More photos to come soon!



Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888



All Applicants must have the following:

No Prior Evictions

No Previous Felonies



Deposit is one months rent

Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.

$350 Cleaning fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532681)