Rancho Mirage, CA
92 Via San Marco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

92 Via San Marco

92 Via San Marco
Location

92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Tuscany

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92 Via San Marco · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2803 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living area, ceiling fans, fireplace, stunning master suite with extra large closet, washer/dryer, two car garage and sparkling pool and spa to enjoy the desert lifestyle! Close to restaurants, shopping and parks! Escape the cold weather to enjoy this gem! Owner working on placing all furniture into property. More photos to come soon!

Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing. (760) 345-8888

All Applicants must have the following:
No Prior Evictions
No Previous Felonies

Deposit is one months rent
Full amount due 60 days prior to move in.
$350 Cleaning fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Via San Marco have any available units?
92 Via San Marco has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92 Via San Marco have?
Some of 92 Via San Marco's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 Via San Marco currently offering any rent specials?
92 Via San Marco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Via San Marco pet-friendly?
No, 92 Via San Marco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 92 Via San Marco offer parking?
Yes, 92 Via San Marco does offer parking.
Does 92 Via San Marco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92 Via San Marco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Via San Marco have a pool?
Yes, 92 Via San Marco has a pool.
Does 92 Via San Marco have accessible units?
No, 92 Via San Marco does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Via San Marco have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Via San Marco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Via San Marco have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Via San Marco does not have units with air conditioning.
