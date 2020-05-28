All apartments in Rancho Mirage
900 Island Drive

900 Island Drive · (760) 601-5151
Location

900 Island Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Desert Island Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry. Updated kitchen with pantry. All about the outdoor living here with sunny mornings on east /south facing balcony and stunning sunsets on the west/north balcony.Community amenities include 24 hr guard gated security, fitness center, pool, spa, covered parking, paddle boats and tennis. Enjoy your Desert Retreat in style. Monthly rent includes 80% of your electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Island Drive have any available units?
900 Island Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 900 Island Drive have?
Some of 900 Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Island Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 900 Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Island Drive does offer parking.
Does 900 Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 900 Island Drive has a pool.
Does 900 Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
