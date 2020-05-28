900 Island Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Luxury Rental . Penthouse living with panoramic views! 24 hr guard gated community walk to The S . 3 BR/ 3 BA with third being used as a den/sitting room. Formal living room with fireplace, family room, eat in kitchen, interior laundry. Updated kitchen with pantry. All about the outdoor living here with sunny mornings on east /south facing balcony and stunning sunsets on the west/north balcony.Community amenities include 24 hr guard gated security, fitness center, pool, spa, covered parking, paddle boats and tennis. Enjoy your Desert Retreat in style. Monthly rent includes 80% of your electric bill.