Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.5 baths, including a separate casita next to the state of art pool. This property can be yours through our LEASE TO OWN program.



Interested in this property?

CALL (951) 292 -9236



VISIT OUR WEBSITE

a)www.hampropertysolutions.com/buy

b)watch the short video on the website

c)fill out information on www.hampropertysolutions.com/contact if you would like to move forward. We'll review it and get back to you



Website: www.hampropertysolutions.com

Phone Number: (951) 292 -9236



(RLNE5855265)