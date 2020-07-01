34 Columbia Drive

Amenities

Experience the Desert at The Springs Country Club located in the heart of beautiful Rancho Mirage. This upscale 2 master bedrooms and 3rd bedroom used as a den with a queen size sofa bed seasonal lease is turnkey ready for YOU. Expansive views of the golf course from both inside and outside of this property. Gourmet chef kitchen with 2 ovens and generous work spaces. All bathrooms have been updated. The community pool and spa are just steps away. Walking distance to the fitness center and tennis courts. If you want to experience El Paseo shops, fine dining, McCallum theatre events, downtown Palm Springs and close proximity to Palm Springs Airport, maybe it is your season to enjoy The Springs lifestyle! Please call for availability.