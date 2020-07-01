All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

34 Columbia Drive

34 Columbia Drive · (760) 541-4803
Location

34 Columbia Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Springs Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2561 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Experience the Desert at The Springs Country Club located in the heart of beautiful Rancho Mirage. This upscale 2 master bedrooms and 3rd bedroom used as a den with a queen size sofa bed seasonal lease is turnkey ready for YOU. Expansive views of the golf course from both inside and outside of this property. Gourmet chef kitchen with 2 ovens and generous work spaces. All bathrooms have been updated. The community pool and spa are just steps away. Walking distance to the fitness center and tennis courts. If you want to experience El Paseo shops, fine dining, McCallum theatre events, downtown Palm Springs and close proximity to Palm Springs Airport, maybe it is your season to enjoy The Springs lifestyle! Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Columbia Drive have any available units?
34 Columbia Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 34 Columbia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34 Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 34 Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 34 Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Columbia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Columbia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 34 Columbia Drive has a pool.
Does 34 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 34 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Columbia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
