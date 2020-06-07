253 Loch Lomond Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court courtyard fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor BBQ/entertainment area, Chef's Kitchen, Wet Bar, Great Room with custom stack stone around fireplace and walls, contemporary high-end furnishings. All 3 beds are California Kings. Main home has two En Suite bedrooms + Den with foldout bed and closet and Extra Bath which can act as 4th Bedroom. The HUGE detached comfy and elegant CASITA is the 3rd BR. Sit in the private front courtyard with a ZEN-like new water feature. Includes golf cart and bicycles. Dine al fresco under the covered patio and enjoy the serene views or be entertained by golfers as they pass by. Sorry NO PETS. Seasonal social and golf memberships are available for purchase at Mission Hills Country Club but is not required (call 760-324-9400 for details). Includes internet, cable, water and trash. Does not include utiliti