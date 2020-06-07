All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage, CA
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road

253 Loch Lomond Road · (760) 413-5634
Location

253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2452 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bocce court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor BBQ/entertainment area, Chef's Kitchen, Wet Bar, Great Room with custom stack stone around fireplace and walls, contemporary high-end furnishings. All 3 beds are California Kings. Main home has two En Suite bedrooms + Den with foldout bed and closet and Extra Bath which can act as 4th Bedroom. The HUGE detached comfy and elegant CASITA is the 3rd BR. Sit in the private front courtyard with a ZEN-like new water feature. Includes golf cart and bicycles. Dine al fresco under the covered patio and enjoy the serene views or be entertained by golfers as they pass by. Sorry NO PETS. Seasonal social and golf memberships are available for purchase at Mission Hills Country Club but is not required (call 760-324-9400 for details). Includes internet, cable, water and trash. Does not include utiliti

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 Loch Lomond Road have any available units?
253 Loch Lomond Road has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 253 Loch Lomond Road have?
Some of 253 Loch Lomond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 Loch Lomond Road currently offering any rent specials?
253 Loch Lomond Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 Loch Lomond Road pet-friendly?
No, 253 Loch Lomond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 253 Loch Lomond Road offer parking?
No, 253 Loch Lomond Road does not offer parking.
Does 253 Loch Lomond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 253 Loch Lomond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 Loch Lomond Road have a pool?
Yes, 253 Loch Lomond Road has a pool.
Does 253 Loch Lomond Road have accessible units?
No, 253 Loch Lomond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 253 Loch Lomond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 Loch Lomond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 Loch Lomond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 Loch Lomond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
