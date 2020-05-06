All apartments in Rancho Mirage
226 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:51 PM

226 Lake Shore Drive

226 Lake Shore Dr · (760) 861-3608
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Lake Shore Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
Rented Jan-May 2020 and Jan-April 2021. Not your usual rental -this is someone's home who decided to rent it for the season. Pristine WEST facing END UNIT with fabulous LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Impeccably furnished w/newer Tommy Bahama-style furnishings. Private tiled patio on lake + tiled courtyard off master. 1947sf. 2 MASTER SUITES w/GOOD SEPARATION. Also has a TV room with a large flat-screen TV. 16-foot ceilings in living & dining. TILE everywhere except bedrooms. GRANITE countertops in kitchen; quartz in bathrooms. All cabinets recently refaced. ATRIUM with FOUNTAIN off dining room. SHUTTERS throughout. FIREPLACE in living room. WET BAR. King-size bed in master; queen in guest. Lake Mirage is an exclusive guard-gated community with 238 condos surrounding 2 lakes. 11 pools & spas, 9 tennis courts, 2 pickle ball courts, 3-hole pitch 'n putt golf course, & a clubhouse with billiards, a fitness center, & basket ball & racquet ball courts. Close to Starbucks, Bristol Farms & Eisenhower Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
226 Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 226 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
226 Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 226 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 226 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 226 Lake Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 226 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 226 Lake Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 226 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 226 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
