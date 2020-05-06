226 Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym pool pool table tennis court

Rented Jan-May 2020 and Jan-April 2021. Not your usual rental -this is someone's home who decided to rent it for the season. Pristine WEST facing END UNIT with fabulous LAKE & MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Impeccably furnished w/newer Tommy Bahama-style furnishings. Private tiled patio on lake + tiled courtyard off master. 1947sf. 2 MASTER SUITES w/GOOD SEPARATION. Also has a TV room with a large flat-screen TV. 16-foot ceilings in living & dining. TILE everywhere except bedrooms. GRANITE countertops in kitchen; quartz in bathrooms. All cabinets recently refaced. ATRIUM with FOUNTAIN off dining room. SHUTTERS throughout. FIREPLACE in living room. WET BAR. King-size bed in master; queen in guest. Lake Mirage is an exclusive guard-gated community with 238 condos surrounding 2 lakes. 11 pools & spas, 9 tennis courts, 2 pickle ball courts, 3-hole pitch 'n putt golf course, & a clubhouse with billiards, a fitness center, & basket ball & racquet ball courts. Close to Starbucks, Bristol Farms & Eisenhower Hospital.