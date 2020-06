Amenities

gym pool hot tub media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

Magnificent Re-model of this popular Broadmoor floor plan with 3 beds and 3 baths in a quiet setting on an open greenbelt steps away from the fabulous Community pool and spa with lake views. A Desmond Muirhead design championship 18 hole golf course. State of the Art fitness center and Spa. The Springs CC has 46 Pools and Spas and is located in the Heart of Rancho Mirage across from Eisenhower Medical Center and just minutes away from the River at Rancho Mirage for all Shopping, restaurants, Movie theaters ect. Available for Long term one year or longer 3500 per mos