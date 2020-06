Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym tennis court

SEASONAL (NOV-APR)=$29K; JAN-MAR = $6K. per month; DEC & APR = $5.5K; NOV & MAY = $5K; JUN-OCT = $3.5K. Updated open Cypress Point plan on green belt. 3 bedroom with 2 Large master en-suites with walk-in closets. One master has South mountain view patio. Light and bright (skylights) updated Kitchen includes gas range. Great central location near tennis/pickle courts and State-of-the-Art fitness facility. The Springs is located across from Eisenhower Medical Center and just down Bob Hope to The River - restaurants, movies and shopping. The Springs, it where you belong!!