15 Vista Mirage Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage

Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty. Welcoming entrance way, tile flooring, open floor plan, ceiling fans, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, counter dining as well as dining table as well as a beverage bar. Gas fireplace, large flatscreen. Stylish decor, high quality carpet in bedrooms, large master suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, make up counter, beautiful artwork throughout the home. Guest bathroom also has a dual vanity and walk in shower. Washer and dryer. Stunning designer pool and backyard with fire pit, water fountain, night lights perfect for entertaining. Lounge chairs and side patio with plenty of seating. This is the perfect backyard to soak in the fabulous mountain views while floating in the pool! Attached car garage plus driveway parking. True comfort and class in the desert. Close to amazing restaurants, shopping, and everything the desert has to offer!