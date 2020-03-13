All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage, CA
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way

15 Vista Mirage Way · (760) 345-8888
Location

15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Vista Mirage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty. Welcoming entrance way, tile flooring, open floor plan, ceiling fans, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, counter dining as well as dining table as well as a beverage bar. Gas fireplace, large flatscreen. Stylish decor, high quality carpet in bedrooms, large master suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, make up counter, beautiful artwork throughout the home. Guest bathroom also has a dual vanity and walk in shower. Washer and dryer. Stunning designer pool and backyard with fire pit, water fountain, night lights perfect for entertaining. Lounge chairs and side patio with plenty of seating. This is the perfect backyard to soak in the fabulous mountain views while floating in the pool! Attached car garage plus driveway parking. True comfort and class in the desert. Close to amazing restaurants, shopping, and everything the desert has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Vista Mirage Way have any available units?
15 Vista Mirage Way has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Vista Mirage Way have?
Some of 15 Vista Mirage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Vista Mirage Way currently offering any rent specials?
15 Vista Mirage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Vista Mirage Way pet-friendly?
No, 15 Vista Mirage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 15 Vista Mirage Way offer parking?
Yes, 15 Vista Mirage Way does offer parking.
Does 15 Vista Mirage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Vista Mirage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Vista Mirage Way have a pool?
Yes, 15 Vista Mirage Way has a pool.
Does 15 Vista Mirage Way have accessible units?
No, 15 Vista Mirage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Vista Mirage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Vista Mirage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Vista Mirage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Vista Mirage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
