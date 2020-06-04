All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Location

12 Pristina Court, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Estates at Rancho Mirage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood. Just out the gates of the the Estates At Rancho Mirage you'll find the College of the Desert, The McCallum Theater, the shops on El Paseo, the Rivers' entertainment and dining venues. All the shopping you could ever want. Back in the neighborhood enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds, walking paths, pools (one is across the street from the home) and spas. The AC is newer. With 3 Bedrooms, two baths, double garage, laundry room with brand new washer and dryer, multiple patios and a private yard a huge great room and jumbo kitchen with island and double ovens, you have room for it all. One year or longer lease please no smoking ,credit report required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Pristina Court have any available units?
12 Pristina Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Pristina Court have?
Some of 12 Pristina Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Pristina Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Pristina Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Pristina Court pet-friendly?
No, 12 Pristina Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 12 Pristina Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Pristina Court does offer parking.
Does 12 Pristina Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Pristina Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Pristina Court have a pool?
Yes, 12 Pristina Court has a pool.
Does 12 Pristina Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Pristina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Pristina Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Pristina Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Pristina Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Pristina Court has units with air conditioning.
