12 Pristina Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Lease this wonderful property and enjoy a superior Location! Be in the middle of Rancho Mirage/Palm Desert. And have peace and quiet on the last street of a secluded neighborhood. Just out the gates of the the Estates At Rancho Mirage you'll find the College of the Desert, The McCallum Theater, the shops on El Paseo, the Rivers' entertainment and dining venues. All the shopping you could ever want. Back in the neighborhood enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds, walking paths, pools (one is across the street from the home) and spas. The AC is newer. With 3 Bedrooms, two baths, double garage, laundry room with brand new washer and dryer, multiple patios and a private yard a huge great room and jumbo kitchen with island and double ovens, you have room for it all. One year or longer lease please no smoking ,credit report required.