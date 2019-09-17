All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Rancho Mirage, CA
101 La Cerra Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

101 La Cerra Drive

101 La Cerra Drive · (760) 565-5298
Rancho Mirage
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Sunrise Country Club

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club. Overlooking the 3rd green and the 4th tee is an expansive view of the mountains and with this end unit, you can see it from every window! Beautifully furnished inside and outside, with large luxurious custom king bed. Beautiful high gloss tiling in master bathroom. Golf cart included for your use. Not available January, February, or March 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 La Cerra Drive have any available units?
101 La Cerra Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 La Cerra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 La Cerra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 La Cerra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 101 La Cerra Drive offer parking?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 101 La Cerra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 La Cerra Drive have a pool?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 La Cerra Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 La Cerra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 La Cerra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 La Cerra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
