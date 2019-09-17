101 La Cerra Drive

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club. Overlooking the 3rd green and the 4th tee is an expansive view of the mountains and with this end unit, you can see it from every window! Beautifully furnished inside and outside, with large luxurious custom king bed. Beautiful high gloss tiling in master bathroom. Golf cart included for your use. Not available January, February, or March 2019.