Last updated September 6 2019

641 B Street

Location

641 B Street, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available now. Walking distance to shopping, schools, and entertainment. New paint throughout. Carpet in the living room; wood floors in the bedrooms and dining room; tile in the kitchen and bathroom. The refrigerator, stove, and laundry machines are included. 1-car garage for the residents and additional parking in the driveway. Residents are responsible for all utilities and must maintain a propane account. Electricity, water, and trash are charged with Ratio Utility Billing. Up to 2 pets allowed with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 B Street have any available units?
641 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 641 B Street have?
Some of 641 B Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
641 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 641 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 641 B Street offers parking.
Does 641 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 B Street have a pool?
No, 641 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 641 B Street have accessible units?
No, 641 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 641 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 B Street does not have units with air conditioning.
