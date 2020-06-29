252 Passing Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom home offers all of the perks of country living. Property sits on a 6 acre lot with rolling mountain views. The interior has a large open floor plan. Kitchen is fully open to the living room and breakfast nook and features framed opening to the formal dining room and tile throughout. The first bedroom is located off the kitchen just before the garage and has tile flooring, mirrored closet doors and exterior french doors. The second and third bedrooms are located off the living room and are joined by a spacious jack and jill bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Bedrooms have brand new carpet and ceiling fans for added comfort. The master suite features new carpet, a walk in closet and private master bathroom with soaking tub for added luxury. The entire home has been freshly painted both inside and out. Windows throughout provide plenty of natural light. Over-sized garage provides ample space for 3 vehicle parking.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 2/21/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.