252 Passing Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 10:37 PM

252 Passing Lane

252 Passing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

252 Passing Lane, Ramona, CA 92065

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bedroom home offers all of the perks of country living. Property sits on a 6 acre lot with rolling mountain views. The interior has a large open floor plan. Kitchen is fully open to the living room and breakfast nook and features framed opening to the formal dining room and tile throughout. The first bedroom is located off the kitchen just before the garage and has tile flooring, mirrored closet doors and exterior french doors. The second and third bedrooms are located off the living room and are joined by a spacious jack and jill bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Bedrooms have brand new carpet and ceiling fans for added comfort. The master suite features new carpet, a walk in closet and private master bathroom with soaking tub for added luxury. The entire home has been freshly painted both inside and out. Windows throughout provide plenty of natural light. Over-sized garage provides ample space for 3 vehicle parking.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 2/21/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Passing Lane have any available units?
252 Passing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 252 Passing Lane have?
Some of 252 Passing Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Passing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
252 Passing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Passing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Passing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 252 Passing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 252 Passing Lane offers parking.
Does 252 Passing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Passing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Passing Lane have a pool?
No, 252 Passing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 252 Passing Lane have accessible units?
No, 252 Passing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Passing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Passing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Passing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Passing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

