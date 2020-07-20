All apartments in Poway
17746 Villamoura Dr.

17746 Villamoura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17746 Villamoura Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2BR 2BA Fully FURNISHED Home. Community Pool/Spa. NO PETS. - Unique and beautifully FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Located in Poway's Stoneridge Chateaus community, this home has a covered back patio that includes tables and chairs. Furnished center courtyard for intimate outdoor gatherings, with access from both the living room and bedroom. Turn key living includes bedding and linens for both bedrooms and bathrooms, fully outfitted kitchen (including dishes and cookware) with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as small appliances and a built-in wine refrigerator. Big screen TV in comfy living room with plenty of seating. HOA amenities include pools and spas. Roomy detached 2-car garage with washer and dryer. Convenient freeway access, and within the award winning Poway school district. Sorry, no pets in this home. Security Deposit: $4900 for this furnished home.

For more information, contact Ryan Cabral, 760-670-4957.

Tenant pays power. Owner pays water. Owner pays landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3884953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have any available units?
17746 Villamoura Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have?
Some of 17746 Villamoura Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17746 Villamoura Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17746 Villamoura Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17746 Villamoura Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 17746 Villamoura Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 17746 Villamoura Dr. offers parking.
Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17746 Villamoura Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17746 Villamoura Dr. has a pool.
Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17746 Villamoura Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17746 Villamoura Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17746 Villamoura Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17746 Villamoura Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
