17746 Villamoura Dr.

2BR 2BA Fully FURNISHED Home. Community Pool/Spa. NO PETS. - Unique and beautifully FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Located in Poway's Stoneridge Chateaus community, this home has a covered back patio that includes tables and chairs. Furnished center courtyard for intimate outdoor gatherings, with access from both the living room and bedroom. Turn key living includes bedding and linens for both bedrooms and bathrooms, fully outfitted kitchen (including dishes and cookware) with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, as well as small appliances and a built-in wine refrigerator. Big screen TV in comfy living room with plenty of seating. HOA amenities include pools and spas. Roomy detached 2-car garage with washer and dryer. Convenient freeway access, and within the award winning Poway school district. Sorry, no pets in this home. Security Deposit: $4900 for this furnished home.



For more information, contact Ryan Cabral, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays power. Owner pays water. Owner pays landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



